Envoy: Iran-Russia to sign comprehensive cooperation agreement during President Pezeshkian’s Moscow visit

In an interview with IRNA in Moscow, Kazem Jalali said the planned signing of the comprehensive cooperation agreement by presidents Pezeshkian and Vladimir Putin of Iran and Russia on January 17.

He noted that Tehran-Moscow relations are progressing based on shared regional and international approaches.

Acknowledging the ups and downs, Jalali emphasized the historical ties between Iran and Russia, but mentioned the two countries emphasize their independence in the international system.

The ambassador underlined the high level of political relations between the two countries, citing numerous visits by officials, including the recent visit of two Russian deputy prime ministers to Tehran.

Jalali also pointed to the 15% growth in trade between Iran and Russia in 2024, with official trade figures to be between $4.5 and $5 billion during the period.

He expressed hope for the finalization of agreements on the Rasht-Astara railway, as part of the North-South Corridor, and gas transfer projects during President Pezeshkian’s visit.

Jalali also underscored the expanding bilateral cooperation in technology, medicine, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals.