Enemies Seeking to Prevent Removal of Anti-Iran Sanctions: Speaker

The Iranian parliament speaker says enemies are seeking to make negotiations in the Austrian capital, Vienna, drag on in order to keep Iran from extricating its economy from sanctions.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said the enemies are trying to impose their demands on Iran through deception and pressure.

He also said the enemy has failed in its attempts to put the brakes on Iran’s nuclear development. He was referring to the recent act of sabotage at the country’s Natanz nuclear facility, which prompted Iran to begin enriching uranium to the 60% purity level as a response.

“Beginning to enrich uranium to the 60% purity level, in a short period of time, within the framework of Article one of the Strategic Plan of Action showed it takes very short time to implement the decisions made in the country’s nuclear industry …,” said the top parliamentarian.

“Any injudicious move and any pressure on the Iranian nation’s determination to make scientific progress is completely futile and no one can prevent Islamic Iran’s ongoing development,” he said.