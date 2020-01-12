Emir of Qatar in Iran for Talks

During the visit, he will meet President Hassan Rouhani to discuss and exchange views on bilateral issues and regional affairs.

Earlier, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani had visited Iran the day after General Qassem Soleimani was assassinated at US President Donald Trump’s order.

The visit came as the drone that carried out the mission had reportedly taken off from a US military base in Qatar.

Iran has repeatedly threatened to target any country in the region which is used by the US to attack the Islamic Republic.