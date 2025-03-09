Iran’s Hosseini named in AFC Champions League Round of 16 Best XI

The announcement comes after his standout performance in a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr last week at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Hosseini played a pivotal role in securing the clean sheet, making several crucial saves to keep Esteghlal’s hopes alive ahead of the second leg.

His efforts have earned him recognition as one of the top performers in the first-leg matches of the tournament’s knockout stage.

Esteghlal will face Al-Nassr again on Monday in the second leg, aiming to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Iranian side will rely on Hosseini’s leadership and goalkeeping prowess as they seek to overcome their Saudi opponents and continue their journey in Asia’s premier club competition.