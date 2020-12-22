Educational Innovation, Technology Centre Opens in Tehran

An educational innovation and technology centre has opened in the west of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The four-story facility is built on an area measuring around 2,600 sqm. The move is aimed at overhauling the innovative ecosystem of Tehran and urging university students to form innovative and technological teams and present educational innovative plans.

Present at the ceremony was Sorena Sattari, the head of the Science and Technology Department of the Presidential Office, who said innovation and creativity should come under the spotlight again.

“This change is fortunately taking place in many universities,” he noted.

Sattari said his department is supporting the development of spaces dedicated to the enhancement of innovation and creativity.

“Thanks to this support, around one million square metres of space dedicated to innovative plans have been added to the premises of universities,” he said.

The official added the innovative ecosystem has made its presence felt in society and innovation, creativity and development centers have stepped into this new path.