Monday, September 18, 2023
Drone crashes in Iran’s Gorgan, two inured, damage inflicted

By IFP Editorial Staff

A loud noise was heard in the northern Iranian city of Gorgan after a drone crashed in the city on Monday morning, deputy governor of Golestan Province said.

Seyyed Ali Mohajer, in an interview with IRNA news agency, dismissed initial reports that eight drones had crashed in the city, clarifying that different parts of one drone fell in eight spots in the city.

The Iranian Defense Ministry Spokesperson General Reza Talayi Nik told Iran’s Mehr News Agency that technical failure and deviation of one of the offensive systems caused the crash.

He added the incident happened during the testing of a military system in a desert area and rescue teams have been dispatched to collect the pieces.

Video footage from the scenes showed Iranian police, security forces, and the police chief of Golestan Province were on site of the crash that left two people injured, shattered windows, and caused minor damage in the area.

