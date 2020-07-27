Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower to Peak on Tuesday

The Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower will peak on Tuesday night, and skygazers will have the chance to watch it in many countries of the northern hemisphere, including Iran.

If you’ve always dreamed of seeing a shooting star, you’ll be happy to hear that you’ll have the perfect opportunity this week.

While the official peak is on Tuesday night, the Delta Aquarids will be visible until late August.

NASA explained, “The Delta Aquariids are active beginning in mid-July and are visible until late-August. These faint meteors are difficult to spot, and if there is a moon you will not be able to view them.”

“If the moon is not present, your best chance to see the Delta Aquariids is when meteor rates rise during the shower’s peak at the end of July.”

The Delta Aquarids meteors originate from comet 96P/Machholz.

NASA said, “When comets come around the sun, the dust they emit gradually spreads into a dusty trail around their orbits.

“Every year the Earth passes through these debris trails, which allows the bits to collide with our atmosphere where they disintegrate to create fiery and colourful streaks in the sky.”

Ahead of the peak on Tuesday night, NASA has also given its top tips to see the shooting stars from the UK.