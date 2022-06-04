Death toll in Iran building collapse rises to 41

Meanwhile, the head of Abadan’s firefighting department says the search operation at the site of the building is nearly over.

Ebrahim Ghanbari added that the debris removal and demolition of damaged sections were carried out, adding some search and rescue teams are still combing through the rubble.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi earlier said authorities will show no leniency toward those responsible for the building collapse.

Metropol tumbled down due to what’s been described as poor construction standards.

The owner of the building was first declared to be the main culprit behind the incident but later he was pronounced dead after his body was discovered under the rubble.