Death toll from Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever rises to 6 in Iran

So far, 67 people have been diagnosed with CCHF, out of whom six have lost their lives, Behzad Amiri, head of the Health Ministry Department of Transmissible Diseases between Animals and Humans, told Iranian media on Sunday.

He said farmers and those who work in slaughterhouses face a higher risk of the infection, warning that no vaccine has so far been developed against the fever.

The CCHF virus is typically spread by tick bites or close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected persons or animals.

Symptoms of CCHF may include fever, muscle pains, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, and bleeding into the skin. Complications may include liver failure.