Death sentence overturned for young Iranian involved in last year’s unrest

This was announced by Amir Raisian, the lawyer for Mohammad Qabadlo, in a tweet.

Raisian said after the violation of Qobadloud’s Gesas sentence by the Supreme Court, his case was referred to the lower court to deal with the issues related to his client’s mental health.

Mohammad Qabadloud is accused of killing a security officer in incidents related to last year’s unrest and deadly riots in Iran. He has also been accused of corruption on earth, a charge that is punishable by death.

Protests erupted in Iran after the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of “morality police” for not wearing her hijab properly in September last year. Several months of protests and deadly riots gradually subsided.

A number of people have received death sentences on charges of killing security forces.