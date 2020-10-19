Dark Day for Iran: Daily Rise in COVID-19 Fatalities at Highest Level Ever

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says the novel coronavirus has killed 337 patients since Sunday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 30,712.

In a press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 534,631 patients have contracted the virus so far, including 4,251 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

So far, she added, 431,360 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,771 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 4,540,455 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, and Fars provinces, she added.