Iranian Forensics Org.: 78 people killed in Chaharshanbeh Suri incidents in 4 years

The organization said the highest number of fatalities took place in 1402, with the death toll standing at 28.

According to this report, those killed include 65 men and 13 women and most of the deaths are young people, mostly in the age group under 30 years old. While noting that national occasions should be upheld, the Iranian Forensics Organization urged all citizens to avoid dangerous acts such as use of firecrackers.

It also asked all Iranians to pay attention to safety tips and recommendations.

Chaharshanbe Suri is an ancient Persian festival marking the eve of the last Wednesday before the Persian New Year (Nowruz).

According to ancient traditions, jumping over burning bushes was a way of honoring this ritual. However, in recent years, the use of strong fireworks and explosives on this night has led to casualties.