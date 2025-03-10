IFP ExclusiveIncidents

Iranian Forensics Org.: 78 people killed in Chaharshanbeh Suri incidents in 4 years

By IFP Editorial Staff
Chaharshanbe Suri

Iran’s Forensics Organization says 78 people have lost their lives across Iran in Chaharshanbeh Suri incidents during a four-year period from the Persian year of 1399 (starting on March 21, 2020) unto 1402.

The organization said the highest number of fatalities took place in 1402, with the death toll standing at 28.

According to this report, those killed include 65 men and 13 women and most of the deaths are young people, mostly in the age group under 30 years old. While noting that national occasions should be upheld, the Iranian Forensics Organization urged all citizens to avoid dangerous acts such as use of firecrackers.

It also asked all Iranians to pay attention to safety tips and recommendations.

Chaharshanbe Suri is an ancient Persian festival marking the eve of the last Wednesday before the Persian New Year (Nowruz).

According to ancient traditions, jumping over burning bushes was a way of honoring this ritual. However, in recent years, the use of strong fireworks and explosives on this night has led to casualties.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks