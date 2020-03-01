COVID-19 Outbreak: Death Toll in Iran Rises to 54

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 385 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected across Iran over the past 24 hours, 11 of whom have died.

He said the southern province of Kerman was clean until yesterday, but the first two new cases have been just identified in the large province.

The new cases include 13 in Isfahan, 8 in Fars, 17 in Khorasan Razavi, 2 in Kermanshah, 8 in Lorestan, 3 in Semnan, 11 in Mazandaran, 3 in Hamedan, 2 in South Khorasan, 31 in Alborz, 2 in Hormozgan, 9 in Khuzestan, 1 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 1 in Ilam, and 2 in Kerman, he added.

Jahanpour also strongly recommended that people refrain from travelling to the northern provinces of Iran.

The health official finally noted that 175 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospital so far.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 2,900 people worldwide, the vast majority in mainland China. There have been more than 85,000 global cases, with infections on every continent except Antarctica.