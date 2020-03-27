COVID-19 in Iran: Which Shops Must Close, Which Must Remain Open?

Based on the plan, jobs and occupations have been divided into three groups. Some of them must close down. Some others must restrict the scope of their activities and the rest must continue their operation.

Occupations and centres that must close down are:

Universities, schools, kindergartens

Shopping centres and malls

Exhibitions

Laundromats, luxury stuff shops, toy shops

Video game cafes, coffee shops, teahouses, cafeterias

Carpet shops, smoking stuff shops

Reception halls and those who hold ceremonies and gatherings

Swimming pools, gyms, parks, funfairs, and zoos

Centres for social, cultural, and religious ceremonies

Makeshift daily and weekly markets

Institutions, museums, cinemas, and theatres

Home appliance and gift shops

Digital printing, ateliers, photo shops

Hostels, accommodation centres, villas for rent, and interior designing shops

Home appliance shops, confectionaries, clothing and clothes shops

Taylor shops, stationery shops

Building material shops, iron and girder shops

Spare parts shops

Printing houses

Occupations that must restrict their activities are:

Government service offices

Police+10 offices

Judiciary service offices

Notaries

Civil electronic service centres

Exchange offices

Banks

Hotels

Intercity terminals, rail stations, airports

Occupations that must not shut down are: