Iran launches 2 new digital platforms to strengthen fight against money laundering, terror financing

According to the FIU, SAMAM (the Integrated Smart AML Platform) is designed to serve as a centralized and intelligent tool to process, monitor, and evaluate financial transaction data across the country.

By connecting directly to key institutions, SAMAM enables real-time aggregation of transaction data, automatically flags anomalies, and applies a risk-based scoring system to incoming reports.

Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, SAMAM enhances the accuracy and efficiency of financial investigations.

The platform also provides a wide range of analytical dashboards, allowing experts to quickly assess risk profiles and take targeted decisions.

Alongside SAMAM, the FIU introduced SABA, a real-time inquiry and analytics platform supporting the processing of suspicious transaction reports.

SABA houses over one billion data records across more than 600 categories, and connects to 32 information services from 15 executive and judicial bodies.

This interlinked system allows for robust cross-referencing and enhances the FIU’s ability to generate analytical reports and insights on financial crime.