COVID-19 in Iran: Daily Death Toll Continues to Decline

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpoor said on Saturday only 73 people died of the novel Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 5,031, and marking the lowest number of deaths in more than a month.

In the past 24 hours, 1,374 new infections have been confirmed across the country, raising the total number of cases to 80,868.

The spokesman said at least 55,987 patients have recovered from the virus so far and have been discharged from the hospital.

Among the patients undergoing treatment in the medical centres at present, 3,513 ones have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Jahanpoor stated.

He finally noted that 330,137 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran as of Saturday.