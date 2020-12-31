Coronavirus Kills 128 More Iranian People: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed 128 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 55,223.

In a press briefing on Thursday, the Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 6,390 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,225,143.

So far, Lari added, 988,838 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,039 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 7,620,667 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently the four cities of Sari, Amol, Ramsar and Northern Savadkooh are in the “red” zone, 205 cities are in the “orange zone” and 243 are in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.