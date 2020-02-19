Coronavirus Arrives in Iran: Two People Test Positive in Qom

Kiyanoush Jahanpour, the head of the Health Ministry’s public relations department, announced on Wednesday “in the past two days, some suspected cases of the new coronavirus were found” in the central city of Qom.

He said apart from the two cases who tested positive, there was an unspecified number of other suspected cases as well, all of whom have been quarantined.

“Subsequent tests are in progress and the results of these tests will be released to the public, once they are finalized,” he said.

“Medical teams have been deployed in Qom and the suspected persons have been quarantined,” he added.

He has not elaborated on the nationality of the two people infected by the virus or the state of their health. He also did not say how many people were suspected of having the virus, which causes the illness recently named COVID-19.

The new virus emerged in China in December. Since then, more than 70,000 people have been infected globally, with more than 2,000 deaths being reported, mostly in China.

The virus comes from a large family of what are known as coronaviruses, some causing nothing worse than a cold. It causes cold- and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath. It can worsen to pneumonia, which can be fatal.