Concerns grow over environmental impact of relocating Iran’s capital to Makran

The newspaper has compared the decision to other significant infrastructural projects in the country that have caused long-term environmental issues, such as the Gotvand Dam, the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, and the Urmia Lake Highway.

A project, initiated in 1980 within Urmia Lake and later expanded to the Urmia Lake Highway, is highlighted as a prime example of environmental neglect in Iran’s development projects, which according to experts, contributed significantly to the drying up of the lake by disrupting its ecosystem.

Similarly, the Gotvand Dam, completed in 2012, faced criticism for its location on salt beds, which increased salinity in the Karun River and Khuzestan Plain. Despite previous studies warning against this location, the project continued due to economic justifications.

The article also cites the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant’s site selection before the Islamic Revolution, influenced by the Shah’s preference and consultations with a Dutch military advisor, leading to potential seismic and tsunami risks that were not initially considered.

The newspaper warns that such unexamined decisions should not be repeated for selecting the location of the new capital, emphasizing the need for comprehensive environmental and risk management assessments to prevent future ecological crises.

The spokesperson for the Iranian government has recently announced that the capital of Iran will be relocated to the Makran coast in the southeastern part of the country due to a lack of resources, including water, as well as various other problems such as air pollution and the high population of Tehran.