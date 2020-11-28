Civil Service Institutions Closed in Iran for One Week to Contain COVID-19

All government institutions have been closed across Iran as of November 28, 2020 for a week as part of restrictions enforced to stem the spread of coronavirus.

All civil servants will stay off their jobs unless deemed necessary to be present at workplace.

“As of Saturday, government institutions will be closed for a week unless their presence at workplace is deemed necessary by authorities,” said Jamshid Ansari, the head of the Administrative and Recruitment Affairs Organization.

“We urge everyone to seriously act upon this order and we want people to delay their administrative work for two weeks in order to help cut off the chain of the COVID-19 infection,” he said.

“Those who are present at work at the municipality are the ones offering urban services. Non-essential administrative departments will remain closed,” he said.

He also called on people to reduce travel within cities.

The new restriction comes as Iran remains under a partial lockdown, which began on November 21, 2020.

Under the plan, non-essential businesses remain closed and private vehicles are not allowed on the streets from 9 pm to 4 am.