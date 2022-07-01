Friday, July 1, 2022
Cholera cases on the rise in Iran, two dozen confirmed cases

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Iranian health ministry has announced that 23 people have tested positive for cholera across the country.

The health ministry has however said that none of the cholera of cases are in the capital Tehran.

People could contract cholera after consuming contaminated water, fruits and vegetables.

Iranian health authorities have urged people to thoroughly wash their hands with water and soap before eating.

Cholera is an extremely virulent disease that can cause severe watery diarrhoea resulting in high morbidity and mortality, and can spread rapidly, depending on the frequency of exposure, the exposed population and the setting.

Cholera affects both children and adults and can be fatal if untreated.

