Sunday, November 19, 2023
IFP ExclusiveEconomy

China says to boost global economy in cooperation with Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Trade

China’s ambassador to Iran says his country will contribute more heavily to the improvement of global economy through cooperation with Iran.

In an exclusive memo for IRNA, Chang Hua noted Beijing will keep working to open up more opportunities on the market, give fresh impetus to innovation and learning, and share more, adding china will cooperate with all countries, including Iran, to secure a bigger role in boosting global economy and enhancing the development and welfare of the international community.

The top diplomat also said he visited all of Iran’s pavilions at an international imports exhibit held in Shangahai and talked to Iranian businessmen to learn about the details of their participation, negotiations and deals in the exhibition.

Chang Hua added that Iranian participants regarded the expo as positive and described it as a major platform to showcase Iranian products and potential before the whole world.

The Chinese envoy said Iranian businessmen also got familiar with many potential trade partners at the event.

