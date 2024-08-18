Featured NewsForeign PolicyLocalParliamentIFP Exclusive

Iran president pick for foreign minister says prioritizes ties with China, Russia, seeking to lift US bans

By IFP Editorial Staff

Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian President's pick for foreign minister emphasized that the new administration will continue to pursue a robust policy of good neighborliness, aiming to maximize the political and economic opportunities with neighboring countries while seeking to expand ties with China and Russia and all other nations that stood by Iran in the face of the US-led sanctions.

Presenting his plans to the Iranian parliament on Sunday, Araghchi stressed the proactive and influential role that the Foreign Ministry will play in regional and global affairs.

Araghchi highlighted that China, Russia, and other nations that supported Iran during sanctions, as well as emerging powers in Africa, Latin America, and East Asia, will be prioritized in the government’s foreign relations.

He also mentioned that if Europe ceases its hostile actions towards Iran, it may be considered a priority as well.

Regarding the United States, Araghchi confirmed that the policy will be one of “managing hostility.”

He reiterated that the government is committed to neutralizing the US-led sanctions while simultaneously working to lift them, emphasizing that any efforts to remove sanctions will be measured and avoid drawn-out negotiations.

Araghchi assured that the Foreign Ministry will remain vigilant in its duties to alleviate sanctions, drawing on past experiences to avoid hasty decisions.

