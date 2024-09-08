Chinese envoy blames Western sanctions for trade hurdles with Iran

Peiwu, who has been in Iran since mid-May, made the remarks in a meeting on Saturday with tradespeople in the central Iranian province of Semnan, who invited the envoy to help facilitate trade between the two sides.

Noting that China is the biggest destination of Iranian goods, the ambassador added his country would assess imports of agricultural and mineral products from Semnan.

The top diplomat said Semnan, 230 km (142 miles) to the West of the capital Tehran, has a very high capacity to develop economic ties with China.

He added, “China is ready to negotiate with the officials of Semnan Province in the field of infrastructure projects, construction, and road, especially in the form of the Belt and Road Initiative to increase exchanges between the two sides.”

Peiwu singled out the Safavid-era caravanserais in and around Semnan, dating back to about 300 to 500 years ago, which he said are historical attractions that can be of special interest to Chinese tourists.

He further said the vast sunny areas in Semnan Province, especially in Garmsar city, is a very suitable field for establishing solar power plants.

“Pomegranates grown in Garmsar are one of Iran’s products exported to China, which have many enthusiasts and fans in China,” the ambassador stated.