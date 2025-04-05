UN says Israel turned two-thirds of Gaza into no-go zones

Among the restricted areas is a large swath of southern Rafah, where Israel’s military issued a new displacement order on March 31, declaring it was returning to “fight with great force”.

The restrictions also cover parts of Gaza City, where Israeli troops launched a new ground offensive on Friday morning to expand their “security zone”.

These escalations have triggered one of the largest mass displacements of the war, pushing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians – many already displaced multiple times – to flee yet again.

The military push follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s threat to intensify the offensive to pressure Hamas into further concessions.

“We are now dividing the Strip and we are increasing pressure step by step so they will give us our hostages,” Netanyahu said in a video message on Wednesday.

Israel resumed its attacks in Gaza on March 18, shattering a two-month ceasefire after talks with Hamas broke down over the next phase of the agreement.

Netanyahu wants Hamas to release the 59 remaining Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and aid, but without Israel committing to end the war or pull out troops. For a final ceasefire deal, Netanyahu insists Hamas must disarm – a demand the group calls a “red line” – and has openly backed plans for Israel to seize security control of Gaza and push Palestinians out.

Hamas calls for a return to the previously agreed three-stage ceasefire framework and has offered to free all the captives at once in return for a permanent ceasefire.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s war in Gaza has killed 50,523 Palestinians and wounded 114,638. At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led October 7 attacks and 250 taken captive.