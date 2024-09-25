Beijing can play crucial role in stopping Israel crimes: Iran president to China FM

In a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Pezeshkian emphasized Beijing’s potential role in establishing peace and security both in the region and globally.

He condemned the Zionist regime’s crimes, asserting that it does not respect any legal framework and that its crimes cannot be tolerated by the world’s awakened consciences.

The president further said the regime is shamelessly killing women and children and targeting hospitals and schools in Gaza and Lebanon, as it is unable to counter Hamas and Hezbollah.

Additionally, President Pezeshkian advocated for strengthening ties with China, underscoring the importance of the strategic partnership agreement between the two countries.

He also praised China’s Belt and Road Initiative, describing it as crucial for ensuring long-term security and economic development in the region.

In response, Wang referred to the situation in Gaza, reiterating China’s longstanding support for Palestinian rights in international forums.

He also reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to implementing the 25-year strategic partnership agreement with Iran.

The minister further highlighted the deep historical ties between Iran and China, noting, “Unlike some other countries, we see the new era as a valuable opportunity to deepen relations with Iran.”