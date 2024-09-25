Media WireForeign PolicySelected

Beijing can play crucial role in stopping Israel crimes: Iran president to China FM

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on China to take an active role in halting Israel's crimes in the Gaza Strip. He stated that the current developments in the besieged enclave and Lebanon, supported by so-called human rights advocates, amount to a humanitarian catastrophe.

In a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Pezeshkian emphasized Beijing’s potential role in establishing peace and security both in the region and globally.

He condemned the Zionist regime’s crimes, asserting that it does not respect any legal framework and that its crimes cannot be tolerated by the world’s awakened consciences.

The president further said the regime is shamelessly killing women and children and targeting hospitals and schools in Gaza and Lebanon, as it is unable to counter Hamas and Hezbollah.

Additionally, President Pezeshkian advocated for strengthening ties with China, underscoring the importance of the strategic partnership agreement between the two countries.

He also praised China’s Belt and Road Initiative, describing it as crucial for ensuring long-term security and economic development in the region.

In response, Wang referred to the situation in Gaza, reiterating China’s longstanding support for Palestinian rights in international forums.

He also reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to implementing the 25-year strategic partnership agreement with Iran.

The minister further highlighted the deep historical ties between Iran and China, noting, “Unlike some other countries, we see the new era as a valuable opportunity to deepen relations with Iran.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks