FM pick of President Pezeshkian vows strong ties with China and Russia 

Araqchi said that under him, the Foreign Ministry will pursue a comprehensive, active and effective diplomacy with a balanced and applied approach.

He added that he will push for full coordination between the military and the Foreign Ministry and will also make an effort to strength pro-Iran governments and groups.

Araqchi also said if he is approved as the top diplomat, the Foreign Ministry will throw its full support behind the axis of resistance and will do its best to help the oppressed Palestinian people to achieve their rights. According to Pezeshkian’s foreign minister pick, he will interact with Europe based on dignity and mutual respect.

Elsewhere, Araqchi said he will try to get anti-Iran sanctions lifted through targeted and non-attrition talks without compromising Iran’s dignity.

He also promised that Iran will pursue strong ties with China and Russia.

President Pezeshkian presented the list of his cabinet to the parliament on Sunday.