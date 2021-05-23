Camera Footage Must Be Deleted as IAEA’s Deadline Over: Iran

Iran’s parliament speaker says the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is not entitled to have access to footage and information of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) any more.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said lawmakers do insist that the Strategic Action Plan for the Lifting of Sanctions and Safeguarding Iranians’ rights be implemented at the specified times and based on the regulations.

He said Iran’s Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has also emphasized this issue.

“The three-month deadline set for the IAEA expired on May 22. Accordingly, the agency has no right to access the AEOI’s images and information,” the top parliamentarian said.

Qalibaf’s comments were a confirmation of remarks by lawmaker Alireza Salimi, who had reminded parliament deputies that the IAEA’s legal deadline was over.

“The IAEA had three months to live up to its commitments, but it failed to, and their legal deadline expired yesterday,” Salim had said in an open session of parliament on May 23.

“Under the law, all the images and footage recorded by the IAEA’s cameras should be erased, and we expect the IAEA chief to inform us, as soon as possible, that the deadline set for the agency has expired and that the images and footage have been deleted,” Salimi had further added.

Salimi urged the speaker to order the AEOI not to make any delays in that regard and erase all films and images recorded by cameras.