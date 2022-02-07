Monday, February 7, 2022
Bushehr-Dubai flights resume after three years

Iran and the United Arab Emirates have resumed flights between Bushehr and Dubai after a three-year halt.

“The United Arab Emirates, especially Dubai, is one of the busiest destinations in the Middle East, and due to the commercial status of the city, there is a great demand for travel,” Deputy Coordinator of Economic Affairs of Bushehr Governorate Ali Bastin said on Monday.

He added that many businessmen, economic agents, tourists and academics of the Bushehr Province need constant contacts with Dubai for their work.

Bastin said over the past three years, Duba-bound travelers from the province had to spend several hours on roads to neighboring provinces or to fly to Tehran at a high cost, which has now been resolved with the resumption of direct flights between Bushehr and Dubai.

