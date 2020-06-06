Border Crossing between Iran, Iraqi Kurdistan Reopens

A border crossing between Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region has reopened and the trade exchanges via land border have resumed in the normal way, officials say.

Following consultations between Iranian and Iraqi officials on the health protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has reopened Bashmagh border crossing between Iran’s Mariwan and Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah.

The KRG had decided to close the border after a rise in the number of coronavirus patients in Penjwin district in Sulaymaniyah.

Bashmagh is a major border crossing in western Iran for land freight and travels to the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

There are two crossings between Sulaymaniyah and Iran: Parviz-Khan and Bashmagh.

Many border crossings between Iran and the neighbouring states have reopened in recent weeks in compliance with the health protocols after a closure in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.