Iraqi Kurdistan president: We will not allow Iran’s security to be threatened

Nechirvan Barzani made the remarks about Tehran-Erbil relations and the follow-up on agreements made during reciprocal visits, noting that a significant and new chapter has been opened in enhancing relations between Iran and the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani noted that the recent visit of Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian to the Kurdistan Region, as well as his own visit to Tehran, marked a crucial phase in strengthening bilateral ties.

He stated that relevant Iraqi and Iranian entities are monitoring the implementation of agreements in various sectors, including economic, security, and cultural cooperation.

He stressed the importance of facilitating cross-border trade and addressing logistical challenges at border crossings to boost economic exchanges, which currently exceed $10 billion annually, with 60% passing through the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani underlined the good progress observed in the implementation of the Iran-Iraq security agreement, affirming that no threats to Iran’s peace and security would be allowed from the territory of the Kurdistan Region.