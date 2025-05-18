Kurdistan region president: No threat to emerge from our soil against Iran

Speaking at the Tehran Dialogue Forum, Barzani stated, “We will not allow any danger to emanate from the Kurdistan Region toward our neighbors, especially Iran. Our territory will not be a source of threat to Iran.”

Highlighting progress in regional security cooperation, Barzani noted that a trilateral mechanism involving Baghdad, Erbil, and Tehran has already been established to ensure coordination and de-escalation in sensitive areas.

Touching on the long-standing issue of the PKK’s presence, Barzani expressed support for the current trajectory of developments surrounding the group. “We welcome the evolving situation regarding the PKK,” he said, adding that the Kurdish issue in Turkey cannot be resolved through violence.

“The Kurdish question cannot be solved with blood. We do not interfere in the internal affairs of Turkey or any other country.”

He also emphasized Erbil’s readiness to assist in efforts to address the PKK conflict through non-military means. “We have made it clear that if any help is required from our side, we are prepared to play our role in resolving the PKK problem peacefully.”

The anti-Turkey Kurdish group PKK, which has been fighting for an autonomous region in Turkey’s southeast for decades, was disbanded recently, a move welcomed by regional countries.