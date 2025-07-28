Senior Iranian delegation meets Masoud Barzani in Erbil to discuss bilateral cooperation

During the Monday meeting, Rahmani conveyed the greetings of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Barzani and appreciated the Kurdistan Region’s role in welcoming Iranian pilgrims at the Haj Omran border crossing and facilitating their passage during religious events.

Both sides stressed the deep-rooted historical and friendly ties between Tehran and Erbil and underscored the importance of strengthening economic relations.

Meanwhile, the governor of Iran’s West Azarbaijan Province on Sunday met with Governor of Erbil Omid Khoshnaw.

During that meeting, the Iranian official said Iran is ready to expand cooperation in areas such as trade, transit, tourism, education, and joint investment.

He further called the continuation of these efforts a symbol of cultural and religious solidarity.

Khoshnaw for his part welcomed the expansion of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially with neighboring provinces like West Azarbaijan.

He reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to improving border infrastructure, facilitating pilgrim movements, and enhancing economic and social cooperation.