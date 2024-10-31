Iran says smashed Israel-linked terrorist outfit

“This separatist terrorist group aimed to enter West Azarbaijan Province from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region with the goal of inciting street riots, carrying out assassinations, and generating insecurity,” a ministry statement said on Wednesday.

“However, they were identified and dismantled upon entry.”

During the operation, one of the main members of the group was killed, two others were arrested, and their weapons were confiscated, according to the statement.

Over the past few years, Iran’s security forces have dismantled many foreign-backed terror outfits along the western borders – a region that has witnessed tribulations, particularly involving separatist Kurdish groups.

Iran has long complained that Iraq’s Kurdistan has become a hotspot for anti-Iran terror elements.

In 2023, Iran signed an agreement with Iraq in which the latter pledged not to allow militant groups to use its territory in the Iraqi Kurdish region to launch attacks on areas near the border.

Subsequently, Iraq moved terror groups opposed to Iran from border areas in the Kurdistan region.