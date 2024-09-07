IFP ExclusiveMiddle EastSecurity

Turkish intelligence says to have killed PKK official in charge of Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
PKK

The Turkish intelligence agency says it has killed a PKK official in charge of the terrorist group’s Iran desk in the Iraqi city of Sulymaniah.

The Turkish intelligence identified the PKK official as Saleheh Ak Beiik. The PKK member was wanted by Turkey for “criminal activities”.

Ak Beiik joined the PKK in 2014 and was operating near the Iranian border on Iraqi soil.

PKK, also known as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, has been fighting to carve out an independent region inside Turkey since the 1980s.

The group has been blacklisted by much of the international community, including Iran, as a terror organization.

The conflict between the PKK and the Turkish government has killed over 40,000 on both sides.

