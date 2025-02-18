IFP ExclusiveMiddle East

President: Kurdistan will not be used as launchpad for threats against neighbors

By IFP Media Wire
Nachirvan Barzani

The president of the Iraqi Kurdistan says the autonomous region will never be a launchpad for threats against neighbors including Iran.

Nachirvan Barzani was speaking at a joint press conference with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takhte Ravanchi in Erbil.

Barzani described Iran as an important ally of Kurdistan, saying having strong ties with Iran is necessary for stability in the region.

Barzani said the Kurdistan-Iran ties are historical and based on the principles of good neighborliness and mutual interests.

Takhte Ravanchi also said Iran and Iraq’s Kurdistan region have many common values that connect them to each other.

Takhte Ravanchi pointed to his talks with Barzani about regional developments and ways of strengthening ties between Tehran and Erbil.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister described his talks with Barzani as cordial and good.

Earlier, the Iranian deputy foreign minister met with Iraqi officials in Baghdad including his Iraqi counterpart.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks