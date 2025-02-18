President: Kurdistan will not be used as launchpad for threats against neighbors

Nachirvan Barzani was speaking at a joint press conference with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takhte Ravanchi in Erbil.

Barzani described Iran as an important ally of Kurdistan, saying having strong ties with Iran is necessary for stability in the region.

Barzani said the Kurdistan-Iran ties are historical and based on the principles of good neighborliness and mutual interests.

Takhte Ravanchi also said Iran and Iraq’s Kurdistan region have many common values that connect them to each other.

Takhte Ravanchi pointed to his talks with Barzani about regional developments and ways of strengthening ties between Tehran and Erbil.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister described his talks with Barzani as cordial and good.

Earlier, the Iranian deputy foreign minister met with Iraqi officials in Baghdad including his Iraqi counterpart.