Thursday, July 11, 2024
Iranian president-elect holds separate phone calls with Serbian, Kurdiastan region presidents

By IFP Editorial Staff
Masoud Pezeshkian

In separate telephone conversations with the President of Serbia and the President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Iran's President-elect Massoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran's commitment to respecting the territorial integrity of all countries and expressed a strong desire to deepen relations with both Serbia and Iraq.

During his call with the Serbian President, Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran places great importance on respecting the sovereignty of all nations and sees no barriers to strengthening ties with Serbia.
He highlighted the potential for enhanced bilateral cooperation and mutual support in various fields.

In his conversation with the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Pezeshkian underscored the significance of bolstering relations with neighboring countries as a cornerstone of Iran’s foreign policy.
He particularly noted Iraq’s special position in this regional framework.

Nechervan Barzani the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq echoed Pezeshkian’s sentiments, emphasizing that the relationship between Iran and the Kurdistan Region is built on deep-rooted cultural, historical, and religious bonds that are impervious to external influences.

