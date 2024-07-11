Iranian president-elect holds separate phone calls with Serbian, Kurdiastan region presidents

During his call with the Serbian President, Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran places great importance on respecting the sovereignty of all nations and sees no barriers to strengthening ties with Serbia.

He highlighted the potential for enhanced bilateral cooperation and mutual support in various fields.

In his conversation with the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Pezeshkian underscored the significance of bolstering relations with neighboring countries as a cornerstone of Iran’s foreign policy.

He particularly noted Iraq’s special position in this regional framework.

Nechervan Barzani the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq echoed Pezeshkian’s sentiments, emphasizing that the relationship between Iran and the Kurdistan Region is built on deep-rooted cultural, historical, and religious bonds that are impervious to external influences.