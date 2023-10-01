Iran says security pact with Iraq should be fully implemented

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Aliakbar Ahmadian said in a meeting with the visiting Iraqi national security advisor on Sunday that the security deal between Tehran and Baghdad guarantees security along both countries’ borders and serves as a logical and proper road map for the elimination of elements which create insecurity in the two countries and in the entire region.

In the meeting, the Iranian side also expressed his gratitude to the Iraqi government for its cooperation and measures to hold Arbaeen ceremonies as gloriously as possible and also thanked Iraqi people for their hospitality.

He said Arbaeen rituals not only have important political and cultural dimensions, but are associated with spiritual blessings which have brought the Iranian and Iraqi people closer together.

Iran has repeatedly targeted the positions of the terrorists in the Iraqi Kurdistan region. Tehran says the groups are responsible for many acts of terror inside Iran.