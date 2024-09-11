Iran’s president calls for creation of Islamic coalition to root out Israeli terrorism

The Iranian president made the remarks during a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid in the Arab country’s capital Baghdad on Wednesday.

Pezeshkian urged investment of endeavor towards elimination of borders among Muslim countries in a move comparable to the one that led to formation of the European Union.

“Unity among Muslim countries serves as the key and secret to rooting out Zionist terrorism” besides helping neutralize sanctions against the countries, Pezeshkian said.

He also pointed to the historic and time-honored nature of Iran-Iraq relations, hoping for further expansion of the standing financial and economic agreements between the countries and their cooperation on development of regional security and stability.

The president laid emphasis on the need for further attention towards additional enrichment of the countries’ bilateral and regional cooperation.

In the same context, he called for establishment of expert committees that could work on enhancement of the states’ political, economic, cultural, and social ties.

Pezeshkian is in Iraq on his first state visit since inauguration as the Islamic Republic’s chief executive in late July.

For his part, Rashid welcomed Pezeshkian to the Arab country and honored the memory of Iran’s former President Ebrahim Raisi and former foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who died in a helicopter crash in the northwestern part of the Islamic Republic in May.

He also welcomed conclusion of more agreements and cooperation documents between the countries, and stressed the need for investment of efforts towards de-dollarization in financial exchanges.

He condemned violation of the Islamic Republic’s territorial sovereignty during the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, former Political Bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas. Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the inaugurating of President Pezeshkian, was martyred in the Iranian capital in late July during a targeted killing operation.

Rashid also denounced the Israeli regime’s ongoing massacre of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.

Pezeshkian also met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and is slated to partake in a joint meeting of the Iranian delegation accompanying him with ranking Iraqi officials.