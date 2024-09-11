Iran president urges Iraq to fully implement security pact

In a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani in Baghdad on Wednesday, Pezeshkian called for the full implementation of the agreements to counter terrorists and provide security and stability of the region.

Pezeshkian added: “We seek an independent, secure and sovereign Iraq. We stress on fraternity, brotherhood and prosperity in this country.”

He said his visit to Iraq is a great opportunity to boost mutual cooperation and map out the future horizons of collaboration between the two countries.

Also referring to the regional developments, the Iranian president said the Zionist regime is engaged in the mass killing of the Palestinian people, using US-made weapons. Many countries, supporting the Zionist regime in committing the most brutal crimes, are hiding their faces behind the mask of human rights.

He added the actions of the Zionist regime in Gaza have unmasked the real faces of the US and European countries and exposed their false claims vis-a-vis human rights to the world.

Al Sudani , for his part, described the Tehran-Baghdad ties as deep-rooted and historical, rejecting any threats against Iran from the Iraqi soil.

He said ties between the two counties are moving in various fields. Praising the presence of the Iranian firms in Iraq active in infrastructure projects,

Iraq’s prime minister called for the further expansion of ties between the two neighboring states.

He added, “We have repeatedly stressed that Iraq is against the spillover of tensions and conflicts threatening the sovereignty of different countries”, calling on the international community to carry out its legal and moral responsibilities and duties.

Al Sudani pointed out that no armed actions or threats should be carried out against Iran from Iraqi soil.

Earlier, Tehran and Baghdad signed 14 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in different fields including trade, sports, agriculture, cultural cooperation, education, media, communications and tourism.