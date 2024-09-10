Iran President Pezeshkian scheduled to visit Iraq Wednesday

This marks President Pezeshkian’s first foreign trip since assuming office. He will lead a high-ranking delegation of political and economic officials on a three-day official visit to Iraq.

During the trip, the president will engage in a series of official meetings with the Iraqi Prime Minister, President, parliamentary leaders, and judiciary officials. Additionally, Pezeshkian is expected to sign several bilateral cooperation agreements and hold meetings with Iranian businesspeople and expatriates residing in Iraq.

Following his official engagements in Baghdad, the president will make a pilgrimage to the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, where he will visit the shrines of Imam Ali and Imam Hussein, the first and third Shia Imams.

Pezeshkian’s itinerary also includes a visit to Basra, where he will inspect several Iranian projects underway in the region.

At the invitation of Kurdish regional authorities, he is set to conclude his trip with visits to the northern cities of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.