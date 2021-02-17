Ball Is Now in US Court, Iran’s Rouhani Tells Swiss President

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says the ball is now in the US court, as its return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal will lead to Iran’s return to fulfilling its obligations under the JCPOA.

Speaking in a Tuesday phone call with President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin, President Rouhani said, “Now the ball is in America’s court, and whenever it effectively lifts illegal sanctions, everything will get back on track.”

He said resolving problems through threats, pressure and coercion against the Iranian people has certainly failed.

“The US’ policy of maximum pressure has completely failed with the resistance of the Iranian people, and it is only through methods based on rationality and mutual respect that problems can be overcome,” he added.

President Rouhani further hailed good relations between Tehran and Bern and described them as historical and deep.

“It is necessary to develop and deepen these good relations more than before and within the framework of the joint cooperation roadmap, considering the high capacities in both countries. Tehran-Bern relations can be promoted to an appropriate level,” he added.

“Fortunately, Iran-Switzerland relations are in a good state thanks to a roadmap drawn for relations in various political, cultural and economic fields, such as transportation, health, medicine, agriculture and science and technology, even during the tough US sanctions,” he said.

“We are seeking to further facilitate the activities of important Swiss companies that have continued to operate in Iran despite sanctions,” Rouhani added.

He also called for the necessary measures to be taken effectively for the Swiss financial channel and the implementation of those joint agreements that have been suspended due to the policies of the previous US administration, and a step towards the use of capacities.

Rouhani also described the Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) initiative as a step to encourage collective security in the region and welcomed any constructive and operational initiative by countries such as Switzerland.

“Undoubtedly, in an insecure environment, everyone in the region and in Europe will be harmed, and Iran is ready to take confidence-building measures if the other countries in the region show the necessary will,” he added.

Referring to the sad situation of the Yemeni people, the President called for an immediate ceasefire, the sending of aid, the prevention of arms transfers to some countries in the region, and finally the start of Yemeni-Yemeni talks as the final solution to return peace to the country.

In turn, the President of the Swiss Confederation congratulated the government and people of Iran on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and said, “Bern is willing to develop relations with Iran in areas of mutual interest and will make every effort in this regard.”

He expressed satisfaction with the activities of Swiss companies in Iran despite the US sanctions, and referred to the Swiss financial channel and its role, saying Switzerland is committed to transferring Iranian assets in some countries to this channel.

The Swiss president also described the current situation in the international field as another opportunity for all parties to return to fulfil their obligations, and said that Switzerland was ready to make efforts in this direction.

Parmelin also stressed the importance of returning security to Yemen and strengthening regional cooperation, saying that Iran, given its effective role in the region, could help restore peace to Yemen with the help of other parties, including the European Union.