Member of Iran Leader’s office: US not trustworthy for negotiations

“The Satan Himself, Unretouched!”

God the Almighty says in Verse 6 of Surah Fatir in the Holy Quran, “Verily Satan is an enemy to you; so treat him as an enemy”.

The Quran issues this warning because many a man fails to notice Satan’s enmity despite his undoubted hostility and even treats him as a friend!

If we look around carefully, we come to realize that this bitter reality is universal and that not only have some people failed to notice Satan’s enmity, but they have also taken him for a friend and taken refuge in his embrace!

Imam Khomeini, the deep-thinking scholar of our age, described the US as “The Grand Satan”. Thus, we can consider America as the epitome of this Quranic warning of our times. On this basis, the US is our main enemy. So we should treat him as an enemy. Nevertheless, some people have acted and are acting in contradiction to the Quran’s emphasis, which is regrettable.

The Grand Satan of our age, has successed in fooling or intimidating naive people in many parts of the world through adorning its ugly and disgusting face with attractive and beautiful slogans such as freedom, democracy, human rights, and the likes, and, of course, thanks to its economic, scientific and military power.

But at times, such as now, the deceptive mask has fallen off its ugly face and the world has found an opportunity to see the true face of the Satan unretouched, thus learning a lesson.

The US’s role in manufacturing the Coronavirus and contaminating the world with the wicked virus, which was revealed recently by Elon Musk, head of the US Department of Government Efficiency of the Trump administration; Trump’s empty encroachments on Canada, Panama and Greenland; Washington’s withdrawal from some international organizations and treaties such as the Paris Climate Pact and the World Health Organization; the US sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague due to its issuance of an arrest warning for Netanyahu; the unprecedented move to sell some weapons to the Zionist regime, the unprecedented humiliation of the Ukrainian president; threatening to arrest students and academics in the US; cutting budges; and firings are all interesting examples that would help know the true and evil face of the US.

The moves exude no signs of freedom, human rights and democracy. Some people could credulously think that Trump is an exceptional figure and different from the reality of the US. One should ask these people, “What system swept Trump to the White House twice? Didn’t Biden approve some of key orders issued by Trump after taking office? Is trump facing any stiff resistance within the US ruling system? These signs and dozens of others prove that Trump is the United States of America itself. Only without a velvet cover and unretouched. We, along the rest of the world, must make the best of this opportunity to know the Grand Satan, which is our enemy and the enemy of all humanity, and to stand up against its greed. Otherwise, we risk further emboldening this insatiable beast and making it more ferocious, and it will throw its claws to every corner of the world, thus inflicting irreparable costs.

And this could be the very scorching fire of which God the Almighty warns elsewhere in Verse 6 of Surah Fatir!