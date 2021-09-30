Another COVID-19 Vaccine Cargo Arrives in Iran

The 23rd consignment of coronavirus vaccines provided through the good offices of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has arrived at Imam Khomeini International Airport.

The shipment contains some 6 million doses of vaccines, said IRCS’s Secretary General Mohammadhassan Qosian.

“In the last week of September, two cargos containing a total of 12 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were imported into the country by the IRCS. Both 6-million-dose consignments included the Sinopharm vaccines and are intended for individuals under 17 years of age,” he said.

He added the IRCS has imported more than 52 million doses of coronavirus vaccines since mid-spring this year.

He noted the IRCS is the main importer of vaccines in Iran.

So far more than 37.7 million people in Iran have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 16.7 million have received the second dose as well, bringing the total number of jabs to over 53.8 million.