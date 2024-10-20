All potential targets identified: Iran warns Israel

In an interview with CNN Turk, Araghchi mentioned that during Iran’s recent missile strike on Israel, it deliberately avoided targeting economic installations or civilian areas. However, all those sites have now been identified and would be attacked if Israel initiates aggression against Iran.

The minister emphasized that any aggression against Iran would be seen as a violation of the Islamic Republic’s red lines. Any assault on Iran’s nuclear facilities would trigger a proportional response.

He also described the United States as a close ally of Israel, warning that in the event of a larger war involving Israel, the US would inevitably be drawn into the conflict, something Iran does not seek.

The Iranian diplomat further stated that Israel cannot commit crimes in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon without US support, noting that the United States supplies all weapons used in these regions.

On October 1, Iran fired nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Israel in response to the war in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon and the assassinations of top members of pro-Palestinian groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

Chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami stated that the military operation served just as a warning to Israel, stressing that it was only a small part of Iran’s power.

While the Israeli regime has threatened to retaliate, Iranian officials have warned that Tehran is “ready” to respond to any adventurism.