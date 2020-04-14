Afghans Producing Hospital Masks in Iran amid COVID-19 Outbreak

An authority in charge of a local religious congregation centre, said afghans living in the town of Ray produce more than 1,000 gowns as well as hygienic headwear and footwear.

“Given the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Afghan nationals are producing gowns and caps to support the nation’s medical personnel and hospitals,” he added.

The official, himself an Afghan national, said only through cooperation can the country get through the COVID-19 crisis.

He also expressed his gratitude to President Hassan Rouhani, who announced that Afghan immigrants in Iran would be treated free of charge.

“The Afghan nation and immigrants have always stood by the Iranian nation and will continue to do so because we have cultural, religious and language commonalities with the great Iranian nation,” he said.