Advisor to Iran team: Tehran reviewing new proposals in Vienna talks

Mohammad Marandi says the proposals to amend the text of the Vienna agreement were submitted by the coordinator of the talks – the European Union’s representative – to Iran on Sunday and on Monday.

Marandi says parties to the talks will return to their capitals by Wednesday to discuss the proposals.

The advisor also said the EU is only playing the role of the coordinator and it is the involved parties that should decide on “the future final text”.

Marandi’s reference to the future final text comes after some European sources claimed that the text of the agreement is already finalized after the negotiations wrapped up in the Austrian capital.

The European Union’s deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora circulated a full draft text of the Vienna agreement among participating countries on Monday.

Earlier, Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held phone talks with the European foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, during which the latter hailed the “relative progress” in the talks.

The Iranian foreign minister also said Tehran is determined to reach a deal and has presented constructive ideas and expects other parties to be serious and avoid unconstructive steps, too.