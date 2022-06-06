Monday, June 6, 2022
Iran building collapse death toll mounts to 41

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran building collapse

Three more bodies were pulled out from under the rubble in a building collapse in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan and the death toll from the tragic event rose to 41, an official confirmed on Monday.

Ehsan Abbaspour, the governor of Khuzestan Province’s deputy, said the bodies of the victims were identified by next of kin.

The deputy governor added rescue operation is still ongoing as more people are feared to have been trapped under the rubble of the ten-storey Metropol commercial building that partially collapsed on May 23.

The exact number of people trapped under the rubble is unknown, but unofficial figures put it at over 80.

As families of the victims are desperate for answers, Iranian officials have asserted that those responsible for the incident will be brought to justice after an inquiry into the case.

Faulty construction practices have been blamed for the collapse of the recently-constructed building, but an investigation is underway to decide what caused the incident.

Authorities say, the owner of the building is also among the dead.

