A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 27

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Pakistan-Russia LNG Pipeline: Fact or Bloomberg Fabrication?

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We’ll Both Produce, Purchase Vaccine

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Ankara-Tel Aviv: A Dangerous Normalization

2- Vaccine Won’t Be Distributed among Officials, Their Families beyond Regulations: First VP

3- Tension in Iraq: Muqtada al-Sadr’s Request from Iran

Etemad Newspaper:

1- White Death: Efforts to Rescue 7 Missing Climbers to Resume Sunday

2- Novel Missions of Judiciary

3- A Corruption beyond Nepotism: Why Is Ivanka’s Political Career Worrying?

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Negligence to Spread Mutated Coronavirus Strain in Iran

Iran Newspaper:

1- Creation of a Super Bank in Iran

2- Rouhani: We Won’t Allow Unreliable Vaccines to Be Tested in Iran

Javan Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We Should Beware of British Coronavirus

2- Al-Kadhimi Playing in US Court

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Judiciary’s Big Step to Deliver Justice, Make People Satisfied

2- Several Israeli Troops Wounded after Zionist Regime’s Military Vehicle Destroyed in Lebanese Border

3- Western Countries Hoarding Coronavirus Vaccine, Threatening Billions of Lives

4- 11 Mountain Climbers Rescued, Eight Die

5- Hadi al-Amiri: Iraq Indebted to Gen. Soleimani’s Sacrifice

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Dark Rubble of Snow!

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Foreign Policy: Minimum Gains of Maximum Pressure against Iran

2- Abdul Mahdi’s Account of Saudi Letter for Iran

3- Iranian Meat Consumed in Arab Countries

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Death in White Hell

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Rouhani, Jahangiri Give Assurance: We Have Problems, but We’ll Buy Vaccine