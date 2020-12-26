Eight Killed, Seven Missing after Avalanche Hits Northern Tehran

An avalanche in northern heights of the Iranian capital has so far killed eight people, and efforts are underway to find at least seven others who have been reported missing, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS).

Mahdi Valipour, the head of the Rescue and Relief Organization of the IRCS, said four more bodies were discovered on Saturday, increasing the overall death toll to eight.

He said at least 14 people have been rescued so far, but at least seven more people are still missing in the northern heights following the recent avalanche.

“A search is underway by 16 teams of IRCS rescue workers to find the missing,” he noted.

He said all the dead bodies have been brought down, and will be delivered to their families once their identities are determined.